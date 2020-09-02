Be honest, how does a mail that usually "hopes to find you well" find you FR? Maybe, in the middle of an existential crisis, or when you are crying in fetal position during your periods. Are we lying? Not every time the mail that "wishes to find you well", does actually find you well. Especially amid the pandemic when we have practically become house plants with complicated emotional issues, this new meme trend called "How The Email Found Me" is making more sense than ever! Funny memes and jokes about how exactly the mail wishing to find you in the "pink of your health" finds you.

From famous scenes in the movies to viral meme templates, people are using hilariously creative ways to express how the mail intended to find them well, finds them for real. The results have left us LOLing hard. People are using pictures to explain how the email found them and they are hilarious. Some are using pictures devastated people to define how the mail found them. For every "Hope the email finds you well" there is a "How the email found me" answer and they are a hilarious attack. Check out the best 'How the Email Found Me' Funny Memes and Jokes:

“I hope this email finds you well!”

How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/yndOHgRKmL— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) August 28, 2020

“I hope this email finds you well.”



how this email finds me: pic.twitter.com/6I1erABEgj— maya houston ✨ (@elcincodemaya) August 29, 2020

“hope this email finds you well”



how this email finds me pic.twitter.com/ICUSFNZQBh— "democracy" diva (@democracydiva) September 1, 2020

“Hope this email finds you well”



where the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/hmpxurIMJp— maybe: sheeva (@sheevasmells) August 30, 2020

“Good day



I hope this email finds you well” pic.twitter.com/bDcJnPqI0b— ᴛʰᵉ ᴀᶜᶜᵒᵘⁿᵗᵃⁿᵗ (@PennyBreezyM) September 1, 2020

“Good morning,

Happy Wednesday! Hope this email finds you well.” pic.twitter.com/VE8RzYkNXA— k8orade ⚡️ (@Vibe_Dispenser) August 26, 2020

“Hope this email finds you well”

How the email found me: pic.twitter.com/UwLoApi1mD— Big Kitty (@_joydoe) August 26, 2020

"I hope this email finds you well."



How the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/2B93WLXesT— Screen Junkies (@screenjunkies) August 31, 2020

Well, what else do you expect from the year 2020? Also, while we are at it, September has already begun. Doen't it feel like, it was just March yesterday? As a new month has begun, people have taken to social media platforms saying that this month treats them well. People have pinned their hopes on September praying the rest of the year turns out to be good, unlike the previous months.

