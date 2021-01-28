How often do you come across a sexist comment? The instances of women experiencing everyday sexism are unaccountable. People often feel entitled to have and voice an opinion on the way women live their lives, and make unnecessary and uncomfortable remarks. Twitch streamer Negaoryx recently came across a commentator who felt it was okay to ask her what colour of the thong was she wearing as a ‘joke.’ The streamer completely eviscerated the misogynist. The video went viral on social media and is earning praises. Negaoryx savagely shut down the troll for asking the inappropriate question, while she was playing Dead by Daylight.

Negaoryx is extremely popular in the gaming world. With the popularity of video, game streaming has risen over the past several years, Twitch streamers have also become more recognizable. During her recent stream, Negaoryx spoke out against a viewer who was making sexist comments in chat. The clip posted on Twitter begins by highlighting the viewer’s disrespectful comment. She dismantles him for the sexist question, even when he tries to frame it as some sort of ‘joke.’ Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Women are Animals with Rights'; Israeli PM's Misogynist Remark Sparks Controversy.

“Hi! What colour is your thong today?” the viewer commented which provokes an agitated response from the 27-year-old. She asks the viewer to respect women, to which the viewer responds that she “can’t take a joke.” The streamer said, “You were never joking in the first place. You were being a misogynistic sexist piece of sh*t.” Negaoryx gives them a pretty epic response! She discusses what a joke actually is, using American comedian John Mulaney as an example and shuts down the troll. Man Compares Menstrual Cramps With Ankle Twist in Viral Tweet, Netizens Asks Him to Shut the F**k Up.

Watch the Viral Video:

99% of the time, I ignore trolls and ban them. 1% of the time, I do this: pic.twitter.com/Nvt307S1De — negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 26, 2021

The video went viral, and it earned praises from her followers. When asked how she managed to say all of that while playing, she reported, that these kinds of comments are regular and this time she could not ignore it!

