How to Hug During Pandemic? People Design Hug Gloves to Give Their Loved Ones an Embrace in Unique Ways (Watch Videos)

It's been months since we are dealing with the pandemic of Coronavirus and with no cure yet in sight, social distancing seems to be the only way to operate outside. While we all miss our friends, family members or loved one, many are anticipating the tight hug they will give once they meet them? But then is it safe? With the no-touch norm, how to hug during a pandemic? It is one of the most common questions that people are searching for. And there's a way of going around it too, developed by a family in Canada, a hug glove which was later adopted by others too. It is essentially a plastic sheet that both the people have to put their hands in and then hug each other.

A hug can be so comforting for someone who is going through these testing times. Staying at home can also build up a lot of anxiety at times and a hug can offer such comfort, but the question remains is it safe? As per a report in the New York Times, the safest thing is to avoid them. But a family in Canada came up with an idea around the time of Mother's Day so that they could hug their self-isolating mom and also not come in direct touch. They made hug gloves ie. plastic sheets which have arm slots, so people have to wear it and then they can hug each other.

While the direct physical touch is still missing in here, it still gives the feel of a close embrace. People in different parts made these gloves on their own so that they could hug their loved ones. A teacher also made a similar plastic sheet so she could hug her students.

These hug shields also help kids to maintain the distance while also hugging with their grandparents. It reminds us of another video that went viral a few days ago, where a grandma wore a unicorn costume to hug her little granddaughter.

So cute, right? But then it is not possible for everyone to have the hug gloves to embrace their families. So as much as you feel like giving a tight embrace to your loved ones, we have to advise you to not do it, as it safe for you and them. But if you still have to, NYT report states to exchange a brief hug, not cough or sneeze, the faces should be in opposite directions, no exchange of breaths and make it quick. Don't forget to wash your hands afterwards. Looks like, you might have to wait a lot more before you actually go out to hug your loved ones.

