An extremely brutal incident came into the limelight last year, which shook the nation. A father of five daughters in Uttar Pradesh allegedly ripped open his pregnant wife's stomach to find out the baby’s gender. An FIR was launched, and the man named Pannalal was arrested. The woman identified as Anita in reports was severely hurt, and she was immediately taken to the hospital. Although the incident could not be undone, she received support and financial help from people across India who donated as much as they could. Official Humans of Bombay's fund raising campaign helped to raise about Rs 27 lakhs. The woman was interviewed with her kids, and she ensured to use the amount to educate her daughters. The heartwarming post has touched netizens.

According to reports, Pannala slit his wife's stomach, with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality under the Civil Lines police station area, injuring her seriously. She was six to seven months pregnant. He committed the crime to know if it was a male or female foetus. Officials Humans of Bombay reached out to her. She revealed how her husband always tortured her. A domestic abuse, and marital rape survivor, her story was told to the entire world. Anita even added how doctors could not save her sixth child, a son, because of the brutal attack. Baba Ka Dhaba’s Kanta Prasad and Badami Devi Get Featured in Humans of Bombay.

In the latest video, Anita, with her five daughters, thanked the people who donated to the organisation to help her. She plans to use the money to educate her five daughters. “Now, Anita Ji plans to educate all 5 of her daughters and ensure they have a bright future ahead of them. So thank you, for coming together and giving these 6 women a better tomorrow!” reads the Instagram post.

She had suffered a lot throughout her marriage and this calls for a better tomorrow. We hope the girls get proper education, pursue the career they want to and be independent.

