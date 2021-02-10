Hilarious Zoom call fails an epic saga we witnessed in the pandemic. Users eventually learned many essential features that could help them avoid mishaps, such as Zoom background and filters. But people found their way to make hilarious jokes through these too! The latest video is doing rounds on the internet that is making everyone cry out of laughter. ‘I am not a cat,’ a US lawyer was captured informing the judge during a virtual hearing as he struggled with the kitten Zoom filter. His mouth moved, his eyes twitched back and forth, and appeared to be a cat and not a man. It is one of the funniest videos we have come across this week.

Ever since the pandemic hit us, we found our virtual ways to continue with our routine while maintaining social distancing. While doing that too, we had many funny moments to laugh at. Be it ‘Potato Boss,’ or Zoom meetings funny memes, the experience has been great so far. So, when the video of this US lawyer went viral, struggling with his cat filter, netizens could not stop but share it widely.

The video begins with Hon. Judge Roy B. Ferguson saying, “Mr. Ponton I believe you have a filter turned on in your video settings.” The cat-Panton says, “Can you hear me judge?” Judge Ferguson replied, “I think it’s a filter,”

“It is and I don’t know how to remove it. I have got my assistant here and she is trying to remove it but uh… I’m prepared to go forward with it. I am here live. I am not a cat,” the Texas lawyer continues to clarify. “I am not a cat,” well that’s what a cat would say, only feline lovers would know. Meanwhile, the video received millions of views on social media platforms.

Watch the Viral Video:

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

Check Reactions

I can’t remember the last time I laughed this hard 🤣. That cat like ‘Oh F’... pic.twitter.com/3yUENbiy3f — Desirée (@DesireeMoffitt) February 9, 2021

It's Hilarious!

The cat's eyes & the mouth moving OMG 😆 — Jodi Lazar (@LazarLaw) February 9, 2021

Faced with hearing legal debate from the kitten’s cute but worried face, the judge showed incredible grace. The judge handled the situation with commendable dignity and also humour. The lawyer later reported that the mishap happened when he was using his secretary’s computer, in which the cat filter settings were turned on in the Zoom software. The problem was fixed, and the hearing went on as scheduled.

