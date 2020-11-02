Students registered for CA courses are fuming as the exams have been announced amidst a pandemic. While students have demanding the postponing of CA exams, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the admit cards for November 2020 CA exams. And what's shocking is the students claims they have preschools, bakery, cafes to COVID-19 facilities allotted as examination centres! The displeasure of the students at these exam centres is quiet clear and many have reacted with funny memes and jokes online. #ICAIExams, #CAExams are popular hashtags trending over Twitter with students poking fun at the authorities over the decision and arrangements to hold exams in November.

Students had launched Twitter campaigns demanding to postpone the CA Exams 2020 back in June. The exams were rescheduled to November, but given the current situation of the pandemic, students are not in favour of the decision. The exams are scheduled to start from November 21 and the ICAI November admit cards were released online on the official website. Soon enough, funny memes and jokes started trending online as students poked fun at the listed centres and how they would end up attempting the exam.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on ICAI Exams 2020:

How the Centres Were Decided

Not My Free Will

Giving Exams From Pre Schools

#icaiexam A sneak peak of comfort level in primary schools pic.twitter.com/PgiGNKYUIs — Pradeep Soni (@SilveRKinG__) November 2, 2020

ICAI to Students

By inserting a clause of “on my own free will” #icaiexam #postponecaexams ICAI be like: pic.twitter.com/weHFpaHGy9 — Gourav gupta (@_gouravgupta_) November 1, 2020

CA Students Have Stories to Tell

Parents:hum school jaane ke liye 10km tak chal ke jaate thei Meanwhile students whose centers are 400kms far away 😅😅#icaiexam pic.twitter.com/psgNYcu5Rx — Rishabh (@Pun_Intended__) November 2, 2020

That Cause Though...

ICAI after inserting a clause of “on my own free will” #icaiexam pic.twitter.com/gN25OR3Ymo — Gourav gupta (@_gouravgupta_) November 1, 2020

The ICAI has to ensure all social distancing and COVID-19 protocols will be followed during these exams, but as per the students' initial reactions on Twitter, the arrangements look far from it. With some getting cafes and schools near civil hospitals to even COVID-19 facilities, safety of the students is a major concern. Meanwhile, students have tried to lighten the mood with funny memes online to release the stress of these oncoming exams.

