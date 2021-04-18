Jake Paul may not have done much, but he certainly proved himself that he has potential. Paul vs Ben Askren was probably one of the most hyped events in recent days. The YouTube sensation knocked out former UFC fighter in the first round in just under a minute. While such quick action left nothing much for viewers to react to, but they still did. Jake Paul is now trending on Twitter! Funny memes, jokes, hilarious posts and more, the microblogging site is filled with reactions on the celebrity bout, and you can’t miss it! No matter on whose side you were on, the reactions are pretty relatable.

Paul takes on the former UFC fighter at the Mercedes-Bens Stadium in Atlanta. The YouTuber has won his first two professional bouts, with knockout victories against fellow YouTuber AnEnsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson. Meanwhile, Askren retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) after he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239. When Paul announced his next bout, many people on Twitter trolled him and even derided his claims to be an ‘elite fighter.’ But he is determined to prove his credentials.

Paul still hasn’t fought a professional boxer in his short boxing career; with today’s first round, he now owns a knockout victory over a professional fighter! From the start of the event until his knockout victory, Twitter continued to have thoughts, and the reactions are hilarious. Funny memes and jokes flooded the timeline, and you just can’t miss it!

Check Tweets:

I knew deep down Jake Paul was gonna smash Askren, but desperately wanted Ben to win since he was such a likeable guy and Jake was a cunt. Ffs MANNNNN — Joshua Bowhay (@bowhay_joshua) April 18, 2021

The Fight Ended Too Soon

Everyone that illegally streamed the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight only to have the fight end in 2 minutes:#TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/TBCR64kY3W — Akiva Elefant (@AkivaElefant) April 18, 2021

True That!

people who waited 4 hours for jake paul vs ben askren just for it to end round 1 pic.twitter.com/AjKiiw84QX — social media influencer (@dizzyishot) April 18, 2021

Hahaha

so we're not gonna acknowledge that the justin bieber performance was longer than the jake paul vs ben askren fight... pic.twitter.com/Cu59N3iNcr — kaizen ☯︎︎ (@EgoKaizen) April 18, 2021

That Wasn't Fair Though

Me watching Jake Paul vs Ben Askren and Robert Whittaker Vs Kelvin Gastelum at the same time #UFCFightnight #jakePaulvsBenAskren pic.twitter.com/lt7PShHDJU — bids⚔️ (@bids_19) April 18, 2021

That's Mean

I wish I had put that $49 into Dogecoin instead of buying that Jake Paul VS Ben Askren fight 😂 — Matt Wallace ⚠️ (@MattWallace888) April 18, 2021

Who Else?

I watched the @jakepaul vs @Benaskren fight illegally and still want a refund pic.twitter.com/YsoJKdQIWy — Malik Strickland (@NotMalik03) April 18, 2021

The YouTube sensation still needs to prove that he can compete against trained boxers, but so far, he is reasonable. Beating Askren, it remains to be seen if Paul will continue trying to establish himself as a legitimate boxer.

