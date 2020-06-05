JusticeForChutki Served! Chhota Bheem Makers Reveal Protagonist Isn't Marrying Indumati After Funny Memes Went Viral Online, Check Statement

Justice for Chutki (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Over the last two days, social media was buzzing with a rather unusual trend #JusticeForChutki, circling around the cartoon series Chhota Bheem. The animated fictional series is being retelecasted on TV during the lockdown and people who are watching it made an observation that Chhota Bheem will go on to marry Indumati instead of his childhood friend Chutki. It created a whole army of netizens seeking justice for Chutki. They pointed out that Bheem is the ditcher and it took the form of so many funny memes and jokes on Twitter. Now looks like it has worked as the makers revealed Bheem will not be marrying Indumati after all. In fact, there is no plot of love and marriage in the series as it is a children programme.

#JusticeForChutki trended with people calling names for the protagonist for 'ditching' his childhood friend Chutki. Green Gold Animations, the creators of the cartoon series have given a statement on Chhota Bheem's Facebook page stating there is no truth to the claims of Bheem and Indumati's marriage. They added that it is not a part of the plot in the first place. Their statement reads, "The viral news stating the characters got married is false and we request everyone to refrain from commenting on it. Let our favorite kids be children only and let us not bring love and marriage into their innocent lives." #JusticeForChutki Funny Memes Trend Because Chhota Bheem Ditches Chutki, Marries Indumati Instead! WTFFFF Did We Just Read.

Read The Whole Statement Here:

Social media can be used to create awareness for so many various things, but who would have thought a hashtag would even get cartoon makers to give a justification! As puzzling as it may seem, it really did happen. Hopefully, now all the Chutki fans will be at peace.