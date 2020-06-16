Coronavirus in India: Live Map

#JusticeForToyin Trends on Twitter, Angry Netizens Demand Justice After Black Lives Matter Teen Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Was Found Dead in Tallahassee

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 10:21 AM IST
#JusticeForToyin Trends on Twitter, Angry Netizens Demand Justice After Black Lives Matter Teen Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Was Found Dead in Tallahassee
#JusticeForToyin Trends on Twitter (Photo Credits: @AnthonyJFoster/ Twitter)

As the protests for the Black Lives Matter continue, another tragic incident was reported. Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, a 19-year-old activist, significantly participating in the George Floyd protests in the US was found dead reportedly on June 13, with another woman named Victoria Sims, who was an AARP volunteer. Both were homicide victims, media outlets reported. It was Salau’s family who first publically confirmed her death to local outlets and later, Florida’s Tallahassee Police Department stated the same, on Monday, June 15, 2020. As Salau’s death made to the headlines, #JusticeForToyin was created in honour of the teenager, with netizens seeking the authorities to take immediate action and held the culprit behind the bar. Netizens shared pictures of the young activist, participating fearlessly in the Black Lives Matter protests that gripped not just the US but the entire world. People want justice for the teenager. Thousands Rally in the Wake of Dominique Fells and Riah Milton, Two Black Trans Women’s Death Amid the Pride Month. 

Salau initially went missing on June 6, just hours after he tweeted about being sexually assaulted by a black in the early hours on the same day. Her disappearance garnered massive attention online. In her Twitter thread, the 19-year-old wrote that she went home with the man, who she explained, “came disguised as a man of God,” before informing him that she was sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old in March. Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

Salau’s family, and friends continue to mourn the loss of their loved one following the confirmation of her death. Advocates grieved via Twitter and other social media channels, with some calling Salau a ‘Queen’ and using the viral hashtag #JusticeForToyin to spread information about what happened to her.

#JusticeForToyin Trends on Twitter

Netizens Demand Justice!

Justice For Toyin

Netizens Urge To Not to be Silent!

She Went Missing After She Voiced About Being Sexually Assaulted

Black Women Deserve Justice

Her death sparked outrage, both online and offline. Many people have criticised the police for not investigating aggressively enough, especially considering the graphic sexual assault details, Salau shared on Twitter, hours before she went missing. Activists continue to demand justice for Salau, who is among so many Black women who continue to experience sexual violence. Meanwhile, a suspect, 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr, was taken into custody by the Tallahassee Police Department.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

