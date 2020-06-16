JusticeForToyin Trends on Twitter, Angry Netizens Demand Justice After Black Lives Matter Teen Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Was Found Dead in Tallahassee

As the protests for the Black Lives Matter continue, another tragic incident was reported. Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, a 19-year-old activist, significantly participating in the George Floyd protests in the US was found dead reportedly on June 13, with another woman named Victoria Sims, who was an AARP volunteer. Both were homicide victims, media outlets reported. It was Salau’s family who first publically confirmed her death to local outlets and later, Florida’s Tallahassee Police Department stated the same, on Monday, June 15, 2020. As Salau’s death made to the headlines, #JusticeForToyin was created in honour of the teenager, with netizens seeking the authorities to take immediate action and held the culprit behind the bar. Netizens shared pictures of the young activist, participating fearlessly in the Black Lives Matter protests that gripped not just the US but the entire world. People want justice for the teenager. Thousands Rally in the Wake of Dominique Fells and Riah Milton, Two Black Trans Women’s Death Amid the Pride Month.

Salau initially went missing on June 6, just hours after he tweeted about being sexually assaulted by a black in the early hours on the same day. Her disappearance garnered massive attention online. In her Twitter thread, the 19-year-old wrote that she went home with the man, who she explained, “came disguised as a man of God,” before informing him that she was sexually assaulted by a 32-year-old in March. Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

Salau’s family, and friends continue to mourn the loss of their loved one following the confirmation of her death. Advocates grieved via Twitter and other social media channels, with some calling Salau a ‘Queen’ and using the viral hashtag #JusticeForToyin to spread information about what happened to her.

#JusticeForToyin Trends on Twitter

Oluwatoyin Salau. You deserved more than just our protection. You deserved the same love that you showed us in your fight for Black lives. You deserved to be here. May you rest in power. #JusticeForToyin #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/2eCNJAT2nA — Anthony. (@AnthonyJFoster) June 15, 2020

Netizens Demand Justice!

#JusticeForToyin she was 19yo and after talking about her sexual assault she went missing and recently her body was found. please talk about this, keep signing petitions, protect black people, please listen to black voices black lives still matter pic.twitter.com/xUIezsaID6 — Shru🌸 (@soft_dnp) June 15, 2020

Justice For Toyin

Toyin, 19, stood for all Black lives and was vocal about specifically Black Trans Lives. She went missing after also being vocal about a recent sexual assault. She was found dead this weekend. The silence around Black womxn kills. #JusticeForToyin #SayHerName 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/kbbU5SjCsQ — Essential Worker’s Daughter (@IfyWorks) June 15, 2020

Netizens Urge To Not to be Silent!

please don’t go silent right now. go as hard for the injustice of black women just like you did for george floyd. she was too young to have met that end. she deserves to still be alive. #JusticeForToyin — trin (@lovelltrin) June 15, 2020

She Went Missing After She Voiced About Being Sexually Assaulted

this hurts different. she was so vocal & tweeted about her abuser, she was an activist who was at every protest, she was a baby... literally 19. no one looks out for black women. all of this to say, i’m beyond heartbroken. #JusticeforToyin pic.twitter.com/eB9DT0yrEZ — miski (@musegold) June 15, 2020

Black Women Deserve Justice

Oluwatoyin Salau. Killed at 19 after speaking up about being sexually assaulted. A vocal and powerful voice in her community for #BlackLivesMatter. Black Women deserve protection and justice, just like everybody else. #JusticeForToyin #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/1FFiDG1UBC — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) June 15, 2020

Her death sparked outrage, both online and offline. Many people have criticised the police for not investigating aggressively enough, especially considering the graphic sexual assault details, Salau shared on Twitter, hours before she went missing. Activists continue to demand justice for Salau, who is among so many Black women who continue to experience sexual violence. Meanwhile, a suspect, 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr, was taken into custody by the Tallahassee Police Department.

