Kollam, June 7: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2021 on June 5, the whole world planted saplings to heal mother nature from decades of deforestation, climate change, etc. However, few individuals in Kerala's Kollam district had other ideas. The Excise Department in Kerala is looking for people who planted cannabis in Kandachira village on the side of the lane leading to Bypass Road from Kurishadi junction near Mangad.

On receiving the tip, Kollam Excise Special Squad Circle Inspector T Rajeev and the team reached the location. They found saplings, 60 centimetres and 30 centimetres tall respectively, News18 reported. The cops suspect that a resident of Kandachira who was earlier held in the ganja case is related to this incident. What is Difference Between Cannabis, Weed, Marijuana and Hemp? Know More About These Cannabis Plant Products and Where Are They Legal For Use?

On receiving a similar tip that ganja plants were found under Mangad Bypass bridge, a search operation was conducted. However, the saplings were destroyed prior to their arrival. But, there was evidence that cannabis was planted earlier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 11:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).