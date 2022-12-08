Scientists have made a new discovery that could change theories regarding the origins of the universe's most powerful explosions. A powerful 50-second blast of high-energy radiation called a long gamma-ray burst (GRB) was detected in December 2021 from a source 1.1 billion light-years away. That high-energy blast of radiation has now been traced back to the collision of two neutron stars and the kilonova explosion that resulted from the violent merger of stellar corpses. Check out this tweet for all the details. Halloween in Space? ESO Telescope Captures Gigantic Star's 'Ghostly' Remains; Spooky Pic of Vela Supernova Goes Viral.

Check Out This Tweet

Bizarre long gamma-ray burst came from merging stellar corpses https://t.co/JnJHLgAd1v pic.twitter.com/6NVivyIc0z — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) December 7, 2022

