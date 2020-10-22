"Kya karu mai itni sundar hu toh, kya karu?" either this tune is stuck into your head and you can't stop humming it or you are thoroughly irritated and can't stand hearing the lines one more time, there is no in-between. Either way, the viral TikTok video once made by a girl making jokes about how she resembles Katrina Kaif is here to stay. Except people are coming up with different versions of it. Now there is a full-fledged, Bollywood style music video that features Ashnoor Kaur. However, fans are not having it. Funny meme and jokes have taken over Twitter and Instagram. Amir Siddiqui's New Music Video 'SORRY' Is an Extended Version of Cringe TikTok Videos EXCEPT in HD! Funny Memes and Jokes With a CarryMinati Tadka Go Viral.

Remember when Yashraj Mukhate who went viral for the Kokila Ben's "Rasode me kaun tha?" spin-off made a groovy version of "Kya karu mai itni sundar hu toh, kya karu?"? Well, now you have a Punjabi Kya Karu Video Song by Millind Gaba. Yashraj Mukhate also started the whole "Biggini shoot" trend all over again. While people loved the Yashraj Mukhate version, the Ashnoor Kaur music video is being trolled by people with funny memes. Check out the best ones:

Wait a second so they made a whole ass song on that tiktok clip ? Mai itni Sundar hu toh Mai Kya karun ? HEY BHAGWAAN 😂😭😂😭😂😭 https://t.co/2Qh4mVlUFX — g🖤 (@unfetteredbliss) October 20, 2020

Can't Stop Laughing

Muted everyone here now I'll only see my tweets on my tl and not laugh at all bc I deserve to be sad, kya karu hai main itni sundar hu toh kya karu, kya karu? — Self Simp👍 (@hornymarwadan) October 21, 2020

LOL

Thak gyi...soch soch ke.... Main itni Sundar hu toh Kya karu... pic.twitter.com/V9jKn6VP9z — ναιѕнαℓι тяινє∂ι (@dazzling_gold_) October 20, 2020

ROFL

If "kya karu guys main itni Sundar hu toh" had a face pic.twitter.com/OglRItbAEc — Vivek (@jimmy_hofa) October 19, 2020

LMAO

Maine bola Katrina Kaif Meri cousin hai. Iske bawajood aap bolrahe hai main uss se bhi khubsoorat Hu. Toh guys....kya karu mai itni sundar Hu toh? Kya karu, kya karu? Suna hai he gaana? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Netz ❤️ (@IsNetz) October 1, 2020

Kareen Knows It

Girls - ma itni sundar hu toh kya karu : : : Me - Adhar card vali photo dikha : La girls:: pic.twitter.com/ijnCEtr2It — Uvesh Mansoori (@UveshMansoori16) October 22, 2020

Perfect Answer

She : Mei itni sundar hu toh kya kru . Me : jhoot bhi bolne lagi ab ? 😂😅😂 — Chuck . 🖤 (@apan_hai_re) October 21, 2020

Check out 'Mai Itni sundar hu mai kya karu' video song By Millind Gaba:

Well, we canot talk about the music buy using a catchphrase that is already viral churning out funny memes and jokes seemed like a smart move here. However, many people are calling it a longer version of regular TikTok videos.

