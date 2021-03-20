Lockdown 2021 is trending on Twitter and most of us are experiencing major deja vu. It is the month of March and the date 24 is not far away, only the year has changed. Most people are reminded of last year when the whole COVID-19 situation began and we underwent a complete lockdown from March 24. Well, we don't know if it is something about the time of the year or anything else BUT COVID-19 cases have surged at an all-time high. And while that is happening mainly in places like Maharashtra Delhi and MP, scared netizens cannot help but resort to humour as a form of destressing mechanism. Funny Lockdown 2021 memes and jokes have taken over social media and they are giving us major horror-comedy vibes.

India reported 39,726 in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total to over 1.15 crore and of this, over 2.71 lakh cases are active while over 1.10 crore people have recovered. That is not it, there have been 154 new deaths due to coronavirus, taking the toll to over 1.59 lakh. On the brighter side over 3.39 crore, people have been vaccinated till now. In a bid to control the rising number of cases, the Maharashtra govt on Friday imposed restrictions on theatres and auditoriums in the state. These places can now only operate at 50 per cent of their capacity till March 31.

Amid all the stress, netizens have taken it upon themselves to lighten the mood by sharing funny Lockdown 2021 memes and jokes. These also include the students who probably make the only population of netizens that might manage to reap some benefits of probable lockdown by not having to take exams offline.

Lockdown 2021 Funny Memes and Jokes

LOL

ROFL

LMAO

Me thinking everything will be better after Vaccine comes out #lockdown2021 : pic.twitter.com/EsmRej973C — Rishhaye (@rishi_pania) March 19, 2021

At least The Students Are Happy!

Who Did This?

#lockdown2021 Pic 1 : Me planning for Holi Celebration Pic 2: lockdown 2021 trending pic.twitter.com/GOL9xA9odz — khooni kheer 😎😎 (@pankajpsp) March 20, 2021

Mahi Memes are Forever

On a serious note, the coronavirus cases are dramatically increasing. Mumbai alone reported the highest spike of 3,062 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 3,55,897, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With 10 deaths since Thursday evening, the death toll increased to 11,565. Therefore, we urge you to follow all the coronavirus protocols. Wear a mask when you step out and maintain social distancing.

