Mumbai, March 18: Maharashtra on Thursday touched a new high of coronavirus cases in a day. The state reported 25,833 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, surpassing the previous single-day peak of 24,886 cases, which was registered on September 11, 2020. A total of 58 people also lost their lives in the western state of India since Wednesday evening.

The COVID-19 death Toll in Maharashtra jumped to 53,138 on March 18. Till now, 23,96,340 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state, out of which over 21.75 lakh people have recovered so far. In the past 24 hours, only 12,764 people were recovered from the virus. There are currently 1,66,353 active cases in Maharashtra. Nagpur city on the second consecutive day recorded highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 2,926, followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city.

Tweet By ANI:

Maharashtra reports 25,833 new #COVID19 cases, 12,764 discharges and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 23,96,340 Total discharges: 21,75,565 Active cases: 1,66,353 Death toll: 53,138 pic.twitter.com/wFrIFtp73T — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai also witnesses a new high in COVID-19 infection in a single day. The Maximum city reported 2,877 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,52,835. Eight people also succumbed to the deadly virus in Mumbai in a day.

Till now, 11,555 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. There are over 18,000 active cases in the city. Notably, the fatalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have surpassed the 20,000-mark to reach 20,009, with 14 deaths in the past 24 hours records 2,848 cases in a day.

Tweet BY BMC:

India on Thursday recorded the highest single-day rise in Covid cases since December. The cases in Maharashtra accounted for 63.21 per cent of the tally, followed by Kerala and Punjab. The country recorded 35,871 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A single-day spike of 36,011 new infections was recorded on December 6. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in daily new cases. As many as 79.54 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states.

