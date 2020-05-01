Lockdown Extended: Funny Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter With Green Zones Ecstatic on Opening of Liquor Shops While Users from Containment Zones Go Red With Envy, Orange Zone Confused

Lockdown Extended: Funny Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lockdown extended for the third time. As most of us expected given the numbers of COVID-19 cases in India, the lockdown is extended for two weeks. In an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown from May 4 to May 17. However, it is not the same all across the country, the green, red and orange zones will have different rules, based on the gravity of the situation. However, the first thing that is raiding the minds of some people is whether or not liquor/wine shops remain open. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that the liquor stores and paan shops owners in green zones can operate during the third phase of coronavirus lockdown while ensuring a minimum six feet distance from customers and not more five persons can be present at one time at the shop. Liquor Stores And Paan Shops to Open in Green Zones From May 4 With Social Distancing Norms in Phase 3 of Nationwide Lockdown in India.

The Home Ministry notification says, "After a comprehensive review, and in view of the lockdown measures having led to significant gains in the COVID-19 situation in the country, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India (GoI) issued an Order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, today, to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4, 2020." Check Tweet:

Liquor stores & paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other & ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop: MHA on the extension of #lockdown for two weeks from May 4 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

While the green zones will be able to sell liquor, there is no clarity if the orange zone will have liquor shops functioning or not. Also, it has not been made clear about the non-containment areas(the specific area where positive cases of coronavirus are found), in the red zone. The green signal has only been given for the areas that come under the green zone. However, ever since the decision has been announced, funny memes and jokes about only some areas being able to have access to liquor are floating around the internet. As the green and orange zones cherish that they will have liquor sold opened in their area netizens from containment zones have gone red with envy. These funny memes and jokes are proof that the red zone people are not happy.

Check Out:

Hilarious!

Delhiites with zero Green Zone be like: pic.twitter.com/kkawGQZv9a — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) May 1, 2020

LOL

ROFL

LMAO

For those who do not know the green zones are districts with either zero confirmed cases till date; or, no confirmed case in the last 21 days whereas Red Zones will take into account the total number of active cases. The districts that are neither defined as Red nor Green will come under the Orange zone.