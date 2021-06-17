Jabalpur, June 17: A couple in Madhya Pradesh deployed four guards and six dogs to guard two Miyazaki mango trees. Notably, Japanese Miyazaki mangoes are the most expensive type of mangoes in the world. Sankalp Parihas and his wife Rani are residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. The orchardist couple planted two mango saplings given by a man years ago.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the couple did not have any idea that these saplings would grow into ruby-coloured mangoes. The couple deployed four guards and six dogs as last year thieves broke into their orchard to steal mangoes after reports surfaced that they were growing Miyazaki mangoes. GI Certified Jardalu Mangoes First Commercial Consignment Exported From Bihar to UK.

As per the report, Parihas was on his way to Chennai when the man gave him the saplings. Last year, the couple discovered that the fruit was a bit different. As Parihas did not know the name of the fruit, he named it after his mother, Damini. Rani said that a businessman had offered them Rs 21,000 for a mango. Even fruit lovers are contracting them. Sixteen Varieties Of Mangoes Exported To Bahrain From West Bengal And Bihar.

“A jeweller from Mumbai is ready to pay whatever price we quote. But I have clearly said that we will not sell it to anyone. We will use the fruits to grow more plants,” reported the media house quoting Rani as saying. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh horticulture department joint director RS Katara had also visited the orchard. Last year, the couple reportedly sold these mangoes for Rs 2.70 lakh per kg in the international market.

Miyazaki mango is actually from Japan. They are cultivated in the Miyazaki city of the country. This mango weighs 350 grams. It has a sugar content of more than 15 percent. The cultivation of these mangoes requires plenty of rainfall.

