Remember the 'Liverpool Couple' oral sex video that went viral? A court heard that Joe Firby, who was captured on camera engaging in sexual activity with a mother-of-four he had met at the gym, was identified to police by his own partner. Kelly Cousins and Joe Firby first connected at the gym before going on a drunken date. Later, a viral video of the two appeared on social media, leading to a thorough police inquiry. Agoraphilia: Why Do People like Having Sex in Public Places? Know More About the Fetish for Enjoying Sex Outdoors.

On August 1 of last year, the event took place in the heart of Liverpool, and Firby was quickly recognised by his girlfriend at the time. Her social worker identified Cousins, 35.

Firby, who has never been convicted before, appeared in court on January 11 for punishment after pleading guilty to outraging public decency in December. He said, "I've got nothing to say," when the court asked whether he wanted to make a defence statement. ‘Liverpool Couple’ Who Had Sex in Public at Concert Square Identified and Named by Police After Graphic Oral Sex Video Went Viral.

The 23-year-old was given a 12-month community order and a 120-hour labour requirement. In addition, he must pay a £114 surcharge and £120 in court costs. Cousins, a mother of four, entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 10 weeks of probation in November 2022. In exchange, she was required to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities with the Probation Service and 40 hours of unpaid labour.

Since the viral recordings went public, Cousins has been the target of constant abuse, according to her attorney, Heather Toohey, who also stated that much of the comments around the case have been biased and motivated by "misogyny."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2023 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).