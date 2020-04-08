Masakali 2.0 Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over the Internet As Netizens Troll Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Remix Track 

Masakali 2.0 memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Remember the popular Delhi 6 song "Masakali" composed by A R Rahman? Well, that's the latest track to have gotten a remix version and just like Baaghi 3's "Dus Bahane", has become the latest victim of memes and jokes on social media. It has become a trend for every now song and trailer to give birth to a host of memes and this Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starter gives ample of fodder. The A R Rahman composition has been a popular one and has remained a favourite for fans. With Tanishk Bagchi giving it a new spin, not many are happy about another song falling prey to the remix trend. Hilarious memes and jokes surrounding the number are now making the rounds on social media. Masakali 2.0 Song Out: Sidharth Malhotra - Tara Sutaria Shed Their Inhibitions in This Impressive Remake (Watch Video).

The song started trending in no time given that it brought together the Marjaavaan couple. There's no doubt that the song video packs great chemistry between Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra. The new version has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. For the uninitiated, the original song was sung by Mohit Chauhan. Tanishk Bagchi has become the go-to composer for remixes and the latest one has the meme-makers trolling him too. Check out some of the funniest jokes and memes surrounding this remix. Baaghi 3 Song 'Dus Bahane' Funny Memes Take Over Social Media as Twitterati Mock Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor's Remix Track With Hilarious Jokes.

What Happens to Every Good Bollywood Song?

Why???

When I get to know that Tanishq Bagchi remade another song and ruined it. #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/dtT9ILVdX0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 8, 2020

After Watching Masakali 2:

Why So Bad?

A R Rahman Be Like...

Please Stop!

Everyone to T - Series after they have released #Masakali2 😭 : pic.twitter.com/UaF6K717l7 — Isolated Kirket Ekspert 🇮🇳🏏 (@KediaSatvik) April 8, 2020

OG Song Lovers Right Now!

Old Songs Be Like..

Remix Experts:

Bollywood classic songs koun barbad karna chahta hai?any volunteers? Badshah, Neha & T- series : #Masakali2 pic.twitter.com/HCLtMVMVTU — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) April 8, 2020

OG "Masakali" song featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan and we wonder what the duo will have to say after this remix song. How did you find "Masakali 2.0", tell us in the comments below!