Met Gala Challenge: Fans Are Recreating Famous Met Gala Looks From the Past Amid Lockdown After the Big Fashion Event Is Postponed

Met Gala Challenge Photo Credits: Instagram and Twitter)

Since Met Gala 2020 has been postponed due to the, coronavirus pandemic. But that hasn't loosened the spirits of Met Gala fans. The Met Gala Challenge is doing rounds on social media giving everyone an opportunity to recreate the famous Met Gala looks from the past. The annual event by Vogue usually sees celebs joining in the event dressed according to a theme that changes ever yer. Last year's Met Gala theme was "camp" and this year fashion's biggest night out has been postponed.

But fans have been having their own little Met Gala while they practice social distancing at their homes. The pictures from the viral #MetGalaChallenge of people recreating the fashion events' iconic look in unique ways are all over social media. Vogue and actor Billy Porter joined hands to bring us this fashion challenge that to keep up the spirit amid the tough times. The #MetGalaChallenge sees people recreating their favourite looks from the historic ball and share photos on social media. "The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges. Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate in your home", Porter said on Vogue’s Instagram. Check out some of the best looks:

The Iconic Lady Gaga dress

Another Lady Gaga Look

Blake Lively

James Charles Met Gala Look

“what did you do in your quarantine?” nothing much, just remade @jamescharles’ met gala look out of trash 🤩#metgalachallenge pic.twitter.com/rHFfAaV5b3 — molly (@m_ollymac) April 28, 2020

Met Gala, which was previously scheduled on May 4, 2020. The event was postponed as a measure to combat the spread of the contagious virus. "Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date," Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour had earlier announced.