Mojo, The Monkey is the Latest TikTok Sensation, Adorable Videos Document The Baby Primate Growing up with His Pet Parents

Mojo The Monkey (Photo Credits: Video Screengab/ @Mojothemonkey/ TikTok)

TikTok has given a platform to humans to channel their skills, make videos and become popular on the app. Over the days, we have seen many people creating different kinds of content to keep users entertained. Other than weird challenges that sometimes cross the line, there are cute and fun moments too, on the video-sharing platform. However, it is time to move over humans. This monkey, named Mojo is the new famous viral sensation on TikTok. Adopted by a family during a time when most parts of the world are under lockdown, the TikTok account documents the journey of this adorable baby monkey, growing up. The account already has garnered over six million likes, and the videos are extremely cute to take away all your blues, on any damn given day. Who Is the ‘Giant’ Baby Gavin? Why Internet Is So Obsessed With the 3-Year-Old? Here’s Why You Should Not Be Making Memes.

The account @MojoTheMonkey, captures every aspect of raising a primate, since humans first posted his video on April 8, 2020. Yes, it has just been over a month, and Mojo’s cuteness has managed to grab the attention, quite well, on the video-sharing platform. Mojo’s owners, identified as Carlos and Lauren in a Daily Dot report, also make the clips informational as they show viewers what kind of supplies are needed to raise a baby monkey safely. It is not clear, what species this baby monkey belongs to, but his cuteness is sure winning hearts on the internet. 'Roses Are Red' Funny Memes Trend on TikTok Featuring Google Translate Will Make You ROFL Hard; Here's How You Can Be a Part of The Challenge!

Here Are the Videos:

The videos include the baby monkey, wearing a diaper and following his pet parents, trying to figure out everything they do. Mojo helps them mopping the floor and also assist, while his owner paints the house.

Let Me Help!

Again, Helping!

The videos are all informational and cute at the same time, showing how the monkey is growing up, reacting to many things with humans. Carlos and Lauren also run a YouTube channel and Instagram account dedicated to Mojo, documenting his life, as he grows up, adorably.

How Tiny and Cute!

He Likes the Cherries!

Some 'Me' Time!

Isn’t he adorable? The little monkey and his activities in the videos can take away, everyone’s misery with his adorable and innocence. Like we said, not much information about the monkey’s species or from where the owners got him is revealed. But for now, TikTokers are immensely enjoying to witness the little one’s everyday life, as he is growing up.