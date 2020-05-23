Mumbai Police ASI Kiran Pawar Receives Grand Welcome As He Reaches Home After Recovering From COVID-19, Neighbours Shower Flowers; Watch Video

Mumbai Police ASI Kiran Pawar receiving grand welcome from neighbours after recovering from COVID-19 (Photo Credits: ANI/Screenshot)

Mumbai, May 23: An Assistant Police Inspector (ASI) of Mumbai Police received a grand welcome from his neighbours after he reached home after recovering from COVID-19. Flowers were showered upon ASI Kiran Pawar by his neighbours as he arrived at his native place after getting discharged from a hospital. The video of people welcoming the Mumbai Police officer also surfaced on social media. Mumbai Police Personnel Set to Join Duty After Recovering From Coronavirus, Receives Hero's Welcome; Watch Video.

In the video, it could be seen that Pawar’s neighbours welcomed him by showering flowers and clapping. COVID warrior’s neighbours also raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and Ganpati Bappa Morya” while welcoming the Mumbai Police officer. 'I'll Be Back Soon': Mumbai Police Personnel Keeps Spirit Hight After He Contracts Coronavirus, Asks Colleagues Not to Take Tension (Watch Video).

Video of ASI Pawar Receiving Grand Welcome:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Flowers were showered upon Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Pawar, by neighbourers in Mumbai today, as he arrived to his native place after completely recovering from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/RgzGFT0NxE — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

According to reports, close to 1,500 cops tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, including 183 officers. Sixteen police personnel in the state also succumbed to the virus. In Mumbai alone, nearly 800 police personnel have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. Twelve Mumbai Police personnel also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Maharashtra registered as many as 2,940 new coronavirus cases on Friday. Till now, 44,582 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. The deadly virus also claimed over 1,500 lives in Maharashtra. Mumbai is the worst affected city of the state. The coronavirus cases in Mumbai reached 27,068 on Friday. The maximum city also reported 989 deaths.