Mysuru Policeman Perform Final Rites of Man Killed by Elephant After Family Refuses in Fear of Contracting Coronavirus From Dead Body

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The fear of coronavirus spread has created enormous panic among citizens across countries. India, which is under the third phase of lockdown, has close to 60,000 cases of those who tested positive for the virus. With no vaccination immediately available, the fear of transmission of the virus remains. People are trying to maintain as much distance as possible to slow the further spread. Amid the ongoing pandemic, a family in Mysuru, Karnataka reportedly refused to accept the body of a man who was killed by an elephant. The family declined to carry out the final rites in the fear that they will catch coronavirus from the dead body. Hence, three Mysuru policemen, in a kind gesture, performed the last rites, ensuring the man get dignity in death. Coronavirus Tally in India Nears 60,000-Mark, 3,320 COVID-19 Cases, 95 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

The unidentified man was 44-year-old and mentally challenged. He was crushed to death by an elephant four days ago in the border district of Chamarajanagar, near Mysore. After the post-mortem, when his body was taken to the family, they refused to accept it, in fear of catching coronavirus. “The deceased was not mentally stable. The Assistant Sub Inspector performed the last rites three days back,” Police Officer Sunil, in-charge of the Chamrajanagar East police station was quoted saying in NDTV report.

The report added Assistant Sub Inspector, Madegowda along with two other cops, performed the last rites at a Hindu cemetery in the district. There was no priest present, but the policemen ensured they complete the formality. Sub Inspector Madegowda dug a grave in the cemetery and covered the dead body with a white cloth. With the help of the other two officers, Madegowda buried the man in grave. They prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Such a kind gesture is rarely seen. Meanwhile, Karnataka has more than 750 cases of coronavirus, with 30 deaths so far. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases, is a worrisome trend for the state and the country, as a whole. People are urged to stay at home as much as possible and only go out when needed.