Narendra Modi Shown As Kattappa, Jashodaben as Sivagami in 'Bahubali' Morphed Video Retweeted by Donald Trump, Twitterati Not Amused

PM Narendra Modi shown as Kattappa (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 23: US President Donald Trump on Sunday retweeted a morphed video on the song Jiyo re Baahubali with his face superimposed on the actor Prabhas' face, who played the lead character Bahubali in the blockbuster. The video also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Kattappa and his wife Jashodaben as Sivagami. While Trump as Bahubali has netizens in splits, PM Modi as Kattappa did not go well with many who sought to know what actually the US President wanted to project. Donald Trump India Visit: From H-1B Visa to GSP Status, Congress Seeks Answers From PM Narendra Modi on Five Questions Ahead of US President's Arrival.

In Bahubali movie, Kattappa kills Amarendra Bahubali and Sivagami was not Kattappa's wife. It appears President Trump did not know the relationship between the characters and shared the morphed video without understanding the plot. A section of Twitter users expressed anguish at PM Modi being called Kattappa. "President Trump Rtd this crap showing our Hon. PM @narendramodi as Kattapa. Shameful," a Twitter user tweeted. Donald Trump, Melania Trump's India Visit: Complete Schedule of US President And First Lady's First Official Trip.

Here Are Some Reactions to PM Modi's Projection as Kattappa:

And the best part is that #Modi is shown as Kattapa, the slave of King (Donald Trump). @realDonaldTrump your friend should be really proud of it I think because it should be a privilege to be your slave? — ny_beinghuman (@ny_beinghuman) February 23, 2020

Why kattapa killed baahubali will have a new significane now..??. . BTW That's wife of Modi...Anandi Ben. Hahah. First Lady of India.? — The Hindu Rationalist 🇮🇳 (@HRationalist) February 23, 2020

Modi is depicted as Kattappa Mama... He can backstab! — Sam T (@samuelthumaty) February 23, 2020

Trump quote retweeted a video showing modi as kattappa and jashoda ben along side 🤣🤣😱😱😱😱🤣🤣🤣🤣What a legend — Nakul (@_Northernerd) February 23, 2020

Is video pe Modi bahut tilmila raha hoga. Aur Bhakto ki toh lagi hui hogi. 😂😂😂😂 Modi as Katappa with Jashodaben. https://t.co/o0U0EshaUK — Saquib (@saquibmy87) February 23, 2020

The one minute 21-second long clip was put out by an unverified Twitter account identified as 'Sol', with a message, "To celebrate Trump's visit to India, I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go... USA and India united!" Re-tweeting the video, President Trump wrote: "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!"