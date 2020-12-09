Well, well, well, another day, another over-priced Apple product BUT Indians being their most desi selves are sharing funny memes and jokes trolling the very expensive Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones that just launched in India. Yes, right from the good ol' kidney memes to the ones where they are comparing it with PS5(apparently it is more expensive than a PS5, let THAT sink in!) The new headphones were rumoured to be called AirPods Studio. AirPods Max has been announced globally and will begin shipping around the world and in India on December 15. If you are an Apple fan, you will sure buy one of these but still agree with all the memes and jokes that are going viral online. The LIT memes take a dig at these new headphones that cost more than a PS5. Some are also making fun of the shape of the case that they come in.

They have already been listed on the Apple India online store in five gorgeous colour options which Pink, Green, Blue, Space Grey, and Silver. The price in India for AirPods Max Pro wireless headphones are $549 worldwide means just under Rs. 40,500. But it doesn't end here, this price excludes customs and logistics, so lets just say, you might have to sell your kidneys to get one of these. LOL, at least this is what netizens are saying in the most hilarious ways.

New Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Are Churning Funny Memes & Jokes:

this what ur gonna look like carrying around those stupid fuckin airpods max 😭 pic.twitter.com/K1NOPQHisy — pepsi (flop era 😔💔) (@pepsiheadass) December 8, 2020

BOYS?

Airpods max or ps5? pic.twitter.com/LQTR8ffPk6 — Tim Cook Parody Pro Max 🎄 (@TimithyCook) December 8, 2020

LMAO

That's All of Us!

Me when I first saw the AirPods Max | Me after I saw the price pic.twitter.com/gBPX1AZi71 — Jon Richey (@RicheyJon) December 8, 2020

Who DID this?

Me when I first saw the AirPods Max | Me after I saw the price pic.twitter.com/gBPX1AZi71 — Jon Richey (@RicheyJon) December 8, 2020

This is not the first time, of course, any Apple product has been trolled. It has, in fact, become a tradition to take a dig at these over-priced products so that at least the people who cant afford it, LOL at these memes and jokes. However, this will be Apple's first over-ear headphones and they claim to deliver high-fidelity audio, so we hope that people find it worth the price and buy it if they like.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).