XXX website OnlyFans has changed many lives. It has given money, fame and change of life course to many. One of the many people is Madelene Wright who found the platform after a scandalous end of her football career at 23. She was let go from the football team however rose to fame via her Instagram boom. Now she is minting money on the XXX platform OnlyFans. She earns about £500k which in Indian rupees would be 5,07,81,210.00 Indian Rupee. As per an exclusive report by The Sun, her pictures of inhaling from a balloon at a party and while at the wheel of her Range Rover on a night out with friends in 2019 boomed all over social media, even though initially it left her devastated.

It is said this led to her now have a whopping 250,000 followers on Instagram. Last year, however, she though of making use of the fame and planned to take over OnlyFans as well. In an exclusive interview with SunSport Wright tells about her devastating sacking from the football team. She felt like she let her family and friends down, however, she still dreams of being a professional footballer. The London-based company XXX Websites, OnlyFans, amongst other major companies such as Pornhub.com, Zoom & Amazon thrived in the year 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown with major revenue. Although, it has faced its share of flak as well. The XXX site OnlyFans was recently under investigation by the Australian authorities over fears of being used as a medium of trafficking drugs, launder money and exploit children. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com.

Life as A Footballer

Check Model Madelene Wright Photos

More of Model Madelene Wright

XXX OnlyFans didn't just change the life of Madelene Wright. Recently, Mrs, Poindexter who had revealed her success story because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending.

