Bella Thorne is again grabbing headlines for hosting a New Year’s Eve bash at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. However, it is not just the party that is being talked about BUT the venue that is associated itself with grave just three days after the body of a 21-year-old female hotel worker was discovered on the premises by the authorities. Ana Gomez, who went missing on December 18, had worked as a dishwasher at the hotel for the past six months, Michelle Cuervo, a native of Chiapas who’s been living in Quintana Roo, a Mexican state on the Yucatán Peninsula, for the last 20 years told Daily Beast. He was a regular at the hotel and has friends who work there.

“This girl, Ana, was a young woman from Chiapas who was a steward [dishwasher] at the Hard Rock Café Riviera Maya, and she got lost [on] the 18th of December,” said Cuervo. “So her father, this indigenous guy from Chiapas who barely speaks Spanish, he came to look for her. The hotel was doing nothing about it. After 10 days, they found the body on the premises of the Hard Rock. The hotel is not claiming responsibility and the father has no money, so people had to chip in [to transport the body].”

Bella Thorne was recently involved in a major OnlyFans' sex workers controversy. A feud between Bella Thorne and the sex workers on OnlyFans took over social media recently after OnlyFans' decided on changing its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Bella Thorne was blasted on social media because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days.

OnlyFans celebs are really changing the XXX world. The platform gives more power to its creators and not the companies that act like they own pornstars. if you are still wondering what the XXX platform OnlyFans, it is a unique explicit social media platform, unlike YouTube and Instagram. OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform.

