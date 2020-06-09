Parle-G Funny Memes Trend Online as Company Records Best Sales in 8 Decades During COVID-Induced Lockdown, Netizens Express Love For The Biscuit With Lovely Jokes and Tweets!

Parle-G Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @tripathi468 Twitter)

Parle-G which is a common biscuit is known for being the cheapest one in India. Seems that its humble stature made it popular during the lockdown. During the shutdown owing to COVID-19 in India, Parle-G saw an "unprecedented" rise in sales. This was Parle G's best monthly sales in the last eighty years. And as the news of the rise in sales went viral, people took to social media platforms about their love for the biscuit. Twitterati especially those who are tea lovers couldn't resist mentioning how good is the evening snack combination. People also shared funny memes and hilarious jokes on their love for Parle-G. Some even shared pictures of them having Parle-G with tea. Some also shared their childhood memories which were attached to the biscuits. Parle-G Logs Best Sales in 8 Decades During Lockdown Period, Netizens Celebrate Biscuit Maker's Unique Milestone on Social Media.

The rise in sales is believed to be because Parle G could have become the biscuit bought in most homes during the lockdown as it is cheap. Also, India saw a migrant crisis in which labourers walked home from different states, maybe the good ol' Parle G helped them. The smallest packet of Parle-G which has around 13 biscuits at priced at Rs 5.

Parle-G Right Now!

Parle-G books highest sales in 82 years.#ParleG to other biscuits : pic.twitter.com/DiGVaf4aMq — Riya (@jhampakjhum) June 9, 2020

Parle-G And Tea:

#ParleG Trending on twitter....and actually it deserves.. Although, there are lots of snacks nd cookies available in market. but, parle G never replace by any one.. pic.twitter.com/zMm5scieb4 — Pragya Bisen (@bisen_pragya) June 9, 2020

Oh Yes!

Parle-G With Its Love:

#ParleG and chai is an emotion Art done by me. pic.twitter.com/oAMwXbWPNj — pooja singh (@poojasingh63) June 9, 2020

HAHAHA

When someone takes ParleG from my packet. My reaction...#ParleG pic.twitter.com/LUpsABTxLl — Umang Mishra (@UmangMi04647171) June 9, 2020

Always!

#ParleG Highest sale in 82 years during COVID-19.👏🤗 pic.twitter.com/rHfKpJu4Rn — Gaurang Dharjiya (@Gaurang265) June 9, 2020

Only Parle-G Lovers Will Understand:

All For Parle-G!

#ParleG Knowing that you have two packets of #ParleG to eat at 2.00 a.m: pic.twitter.com/k6fyC98I0L — Chandan Yadav (@ChhedaTapori) June 9, 2020

So True!

Parle Products, the makers of the Parle-G label, refused to show their specific sales statistics, however, confirmed that during March, April and May the company experienced the best months in terms to sales in past eight decades.