Music is a gifted art to humans. We have seen so many videos over the years that show how individuals have used their skill to soothe the environment. Be it older woman playing the piano amid the Beirut debris or brain tumour patient playing violin while undergoing surgery, the videos over the year have showered perseverance spirit. British musician Paul Barton also tried to do something significant with his music. Amid the pandemic, the coronavirus-induced tourism hiatus, he visited restless and hungry wild monkeys at the ancient city of Lopburi, Thailand to calm them by playing melodious tunes in his piano. The music is so soft and beautiful that it will soothe your soul too. The video capturing the remarkable moment has gone viral on the internet. Italian Twins Play Coldplay’s ‘Viva La Vida’ Cover on Violin During Self-Isolation amid the Coronavirus Outbreak!

While on tour in central Thailand, the British musician was mobbed by unruly audiences. The monkeys tug his hair, steal his music and climb over his piano. But Barton is a rock star to hundreds of wild monkeys, and he hopes his music would calm them. The coronavirus-induced lockdown has hit the tourism sector hard, which means fewer visitors to feed the monkeys and fewer funds for welfare. He reportedly played at four venues in Lopburi, a province famous for its marauding monkeys, including at an ancient Hindu temple, a hardware store and a derelict cinema. Man Calmly Plays ‘Eternal Flame’ on His Piano Amid Chaotic Anti-lockdown Protest in Barcelona.

In the video, the macaques can be seen sharing Barton’s stool, climbing onto his shoulders, touching his head, as the musician plays Greensleeves, Beethoven’s Fur Elise and Michael Nyman’s Diary of Love. “We need to make an effort to make sure that they eat properly. And when they eat properly they will be calmer and will not be aggressive,” Barton was quoted saying in Reuters.

Watch the Viral Video:

British musician Paul Barton plays the piano to soothe Thailand's hungry monkeys https://t.co/vRHvCtMmbY pic.twitter.com/FUf4uKdmDX — Reuters (@Reuters) November 23, 2020

A Thailand resident, Barton has been a constant visitor to these monkeys. In the past, he has played for elephants too at retirement sanctuaries to calm the animal. Videos like the above give all of us the spirit and hope to survive the pandemic.

