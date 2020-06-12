The Philippines Independence Day celebrated on June 12 each year is an important national holiday in the Philippines as it was on this day they got freedom from Spanish rule in 1898. The Filipino rebels led by Emilio Aguinaldo along with the American troops were successful in ousting the Spanish army from the Philippines and on June 12 he became the head of the provincial government. But with the American striking a deal with Spain, they took over the reins of the country. The friction between the Filipino rebels and the USA would go on for years until July 4 1956, when the country was granted full independence. Portugal Day 2020: 12 Incredibly Interesting Facts About Portugal We Bet You Didn’t Know.

On Philippines Independence Day, we take a look at 16 facts about this beautiful Asian country.

Philippines is the first country to have been granted independence post the World War II in south-east Asia. When the Philippines is at war, its flag is turned upside down, and it is the only country in the world to have this tradition. The country is known for its immense contribution to the healthcare sector, supplying roughly 25 % of all overseas nurses worldwide. It is the largest exporter of coconut in the world and is also known for its vast market for tropical fruits like papaya and mangosteen. About 80 % of the Philippines population is Roman Catholic making it the only majority Christian nation of Asia. It is estimated that about 11 % of the entire Pilipino population works overseas, and after the Chinese, they are the leading Asian-American group in the USA. The country is home to three of the ten largest malls in Asia - SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, and SM Mall. The population of the Philippines is growing at a steady rate of 2 % per annum, which makes it one of the fastest-growing countries in the world. The country is ravaged by human trafficking with an estimated 375,000 women and girls in the sex trade business. Manny Pacquiao, the popular boxer is so famous in his native Philippines that when he fights, the street crime drops to zero in Manila. The Philippines is the texting capital of the world with 142 billion texts per year and 400 million text messages a day. It is one of the happiest countries of the world and ranked almost the top of the Gallup’s index. The local population is known for their friendly nature. The Philippines has seven out of the eight known species of giant clams in the world. The world’s longest reptile – the Reticulated Python which can grow to 8.7 meters is found in the Philippines. The country is the second-largest archipelago in the world comprising of 7107 islands. In the Philippines’ island province of Camiguin, the number of Volcanoes at 7 is more than the town at 5.

The Philippines is a scenic paradise blessed with natural landscapes and tropical weather patterns which make it a must-visit place.

