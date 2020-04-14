PM Narendra Modi Changes Profile Picture on Twitter and Facebook, Prime Minister Seen Wearing Gamcha as Face Mask in New Pic Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New profile picture of PM Narendra Modi on Twitter and Facebook (Photo Credits: Twitter/Facebook)

New Delhi, April 14: Shortly after his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his profile picture on his Twitter and Facebook accounts. The new profile picture shows PM Narendra Modi covering his nose and mouth with a gamcha as a face mask. The image is apparently taken from the opening shot of his address today where he announced to extend the lockdown to May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

PM Modi delivered his third address to the nation in less than a month on Tuesday, covering his mouth and nose with a traditional gamcha. His gamcha was a white colour with a red placed alongside a black and white pattern. At the beginning of the speech, he greeted the nation with a namaskar with the gamcha covering his mouth and nose. He later took it off while addressing the nation. Catch here the full highlights and updates of PM Modi's address.

PM Narendra Modi Changes Profile Picture on Facebook:

New profile picture of PM Narendra Modi on Facebook (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Previously, during an interaction with the Chief Ministers of various states last week, PM Modi was seen wearing a homemade mask as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister announced that the national lockdown is extended till May 3 and urged the people to follow all norms.

PM Narendra Modi's Address to Nation on April 14:

Address to the nation. https://t.co/26sVP2br5n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. The total number of cases include 72 foreign nationals. Of the total 339 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 160 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 43, Delhi at 28, Gujarat at 26 and Telengana at 16.

Punjab and Tamil Nadu have registered 11 deaths each while West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have reported seven deaths each. Karnataka has reported six deaths each while five people died in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir has reported four fatalities while Kerala Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each.