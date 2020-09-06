How adorable! It is like our fairy tales coming true, but only the pooches are ruling it. Dogs of different breeds put on an adorably fancy dress show in Yorkshire to be crowned as the king, queen, prince and princess at the furbabies event. Pet owners were asked to dress their pooches in Alice in Wonderland themed outfits to rock the ramp. The event is organised to raise money for a dog rescue charity. In addition, Willy Wonka, Charlie and the chocolate factory theme were also other options for the canine beauty contest. Definitely, the pooches, once again managed to win hearts of the internet, as videos and photos from Pooch Pageant in Yorkshire, England made their way online. French Bulldog Looks a Little Too Adorable Dressed As ‘Chucky’.

Dogs were to be put forward in 12 categories, including best male and female pedigrees, best male and female puppies and best rescue. Media reports identified many doggos, among which, Dolly, the Chihuahua dog dressed up as Alice in Wonderland, Tallulah, the Pomeranian, strutted the runway in a similar get-up, while Rubby the Boxer opted for a majestic look. The canines together made it a treat to watch, with their innocent expressions. Owners have decked their pooches out in lavish and colourful outfits for the contest. In this article, we bring you a short video, summing up what the event was about and how adorable the dogs looked in the costumes. Spooky Yet Cute Dog Outfits That Every Pup Parent Should Have.

This is not the first time organisers have come up with an idea of a dog pageant. The event has been organised every year and is described as the first of its kind in northern England. The pageant was originally set to take place in April, but was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

