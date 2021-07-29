PORNHUB.com and xHamster.com that primarily host XXX content will soon be banned in Germany. The reason behind this block is said to be the sites' "lack of cooperation in implementing age verification checks." All XXX websites such as xnxx.com or NaughtyAmerica.com need to undergo a certain age verification check to assure that the XXX content is consumed only by adults above the age of 18. However, PORNHUB.com and xHamster.com are said to be not cooperating leading to the blocking orders that may be issued in the coming weeks by the Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media. XXX Website Pornhub.com's Parent Company MindGeek, Sued by Child Trafficking Survivors.

Germany is already undergoing a campaign that urges all pornographic websites in Germany to implement age verification checks. The campaign has led for officials to resort to taking action against four major porn websites, as per media reports. PornHub.com Used AI to Restore the Oldest Erotic Films in 4K as a Part of Their New Launch 'Remastured' (Watch Campaign Video).

Pornhub.com was recently banned in Thailand. The XXX porn lovers protested asking the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for reasons behind the porn ban in the country. As for in Germany, KJM chairman, Marc Jan Eumann, refused to confirm the four websites against which legal actions are being taken. As per reports by German media, the names could be xHamster and three websites, YouPorn, Pornhub and MyDirtyHobby.

Earlier, in the efforts to make pornhub.com safer the XXX website had decided to have a "biometric system" in place to verify users. The latest crackdown reportedly follows a failure by the site, believed to be xHamster, to introduce age verification checks to prevent under 18s from accessing pornography, as per The SUN.

Not just Germany but Canada, France, the UK and some US states, are looking to introduce measures aimed at preventing children from accessing adult material online. The XXX porn site, Pornhub.com recently took down millions of videos from unverified users in an ongoing investigation. Pornhub said that the claims are untrue but are now verifying the content that's been uploaded to the XXX site. Even major credit card companies Visa and MasterCard investigated their business relationship with Pornhub and revealed that they would no longer allow their cards to be used on the XXX platform.

Pornhub.com shutdown row has surged after over two million people signed the petition against the adult porn website to shut it down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition aka #Traffickinghub campaign on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry.

Porn websites such as pornhub.com, xVideos, xHamster, XNXX.com, YouPorn, HClips, NaughtyAmerica etc. and amateur porn sites such as xnxxx.com, WatchMyExGF.com, WatchMyGF.me hire people to act for their XXX videos are already banned in India, however, porn ban in India hasn't stopped people from watching XXX videos, search trend for Pornhub Proxy & XVideos2 websites has seen a rise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2021 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).