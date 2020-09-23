XXX website Pornhub is facing major allegations of hosting sex trafficking and child rape videos. The Pornhub shutdown row has been going on from some time now over two million people have signed the petition against the adult porn website to shut down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition aka #Traffickinghub campaign on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry. The petition holds Pornhub accountable for enabling child trafficking, rape pornography by hosting XXX rape videos of minors on its website despite on-going cases. It has been accused of its weak scrutiny system and administration when it comes to upload a XXX video and make money without any proper background check.

What Are The Accusations Against Pornhub.com?

The non-religious, non-partisan organisation holds porn website biggie that has been launching campaigns after campaigns that seem to be an effort withhold its reputation, accountable for "enabling and profiting off of the mass sex trafficking, rape and exploitation of women and minors." The petition has received over two million signatures. The main allegations against Pornhub.com are that it has been hosting child rape and sex trafficking videos on its website and profiting over it. The petition also points out that most videos featured on Pornhub also have offensive categories like "girls who look 13 years old at best — girls with braces, pigtails, flat chests, no makeup, extremely young faces, holding teddy bears and licking lollipops, all while being aggressively penetrated." The petition further reads how, "A quick search for the word "teen" turns up titles such as "Young Girl Tricked," "Innocent Brace Faced Tiny Teen F---ed", "Tiny Petite Thai Teen", "Teen Little Girl First Time," on and on ad infinitum."

Cases That Have Been Cited To Accuse Pornhub.com

One of the incidents that the petition cites is that of a 15-year-old girl who went missing for a year. Her video was later found on Pornhub. There were 58 videos of her being raped and sexually abused on Pornhub while her trafficker, who was been seen with her in the videos (identified using surveillance footage) is now facing a felony charge. All this happening right under the noses of Pornhub authority.

Similarly, another child sex trafficking case on February 2020 includes the chilling kidnapping of Rose Kalemba, 14 who was raped for 12 hours and that was recorded and uploaded on Pornhub as well. Later despite multiple requests by Kalemba, Pornhub didn't remove her videos. Only after they were threatened with legal actions, Pornhub took down the videos.

What is Pornhub.com Doing?

XXX website Pornhub at the beginning of lockdown was attempting to make the quarantine experience less depressing. Pornhub, an adult website promised to provide with top quality porn videos to everyone for free with Pornhub Premium. From March 24, people were able to sign up on the Pornhub's special "stay home" landing page COVID-19 Pandemic: Playboy Goes Digital, Shuts Its Iconic Magazine’s Print Edition in the US After 66 Years, Pornhub Provides Free Premium Membership.

Also very recently, in regards to the gap between orgasms, Pornhub has started a campaign called #EndTheOrgasmGap because "straight men are leaving lots of unfinished business". The campaign ad discusses how many women do not climax while they are having sex with their partners and once the male partners orgasm the party is over(even when women don't). They haven't yet said any thing about the petition against them.

Past Case: Girlsdoporn.com

Recently, 22 women who were deceived and coerced by GirlsDoPorn.com owner Michael Pratt into performing sex acts on film that were subsequently uploaded to Pornhub. While GirlsDoPorn.com lost the $12.7 million lawsuits, Pornhub is now facing some serious allegations. Their XXX porn videos that they were tricked into making in the first place after being ticked were released on internet websites such as Pornhub.com even after being promised to be sent out in DVDs to specific people. The fraud trial went on for four months and the San Diego Superior Court Judge Kevin Enright has favoured with the girls. GirlsDoPorn.com Trial Comes to an End; Verdict on the XXX Porn Website Scam to Come Soon.

As per the legality, porn websites such as pornhub.com, xVideos, xHamster, XNXX.com, YouPorn, HClips, NaughtyAmerica etc. follow certain processes when it comes to hiring their pornstars and the kind of porn videos that are uploaded on the site. Apart from a clear contract containing what is expected from them, the contract must be fool-proof. Even amateur porn sites such as xnxxx.com, WatchMyExGF.com, WatchMyGF.me must follow the required protocol related to the uploading of XXX videos.

