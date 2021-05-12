An OnlyFans mom is going viral for planning to have the birth live-streamed on the XXX website and having fetishists offering to buy her breastmilk! Yes, OnlyFans, contrary to what some may believe, isn't just about sex and XXX videos or photos. Carla Bellucci is surely revolutionizing it with her decision to live-stream her birthing and sell her breast milk according to Daily Star. While she has been cashing in on her pregnancy, live-streaming her birth is definitely grabbing headlines. Bellucci shot to fame after admitting to blagging a nose job on the NHS and also has a grand social media following. She told the Daily Star exclusively: "I have been offered £10,000 from one of my OnlyFans to live-stream my birth – and you know what, why not? I am going to give fans the chance to live-stream my birth for £10,000. I mean, people give birth on that programme One Born Every Minute and I can’t see the difference. I’m sure they don’t even get paid!”

The 39-year-old seems to be prepared for all kinds of sections as she knows, not all will be good. She revealed to DS that she is ready for the hate for her decision but refuses to let trolls hold her back. She said: "I know people are going to go crazy but I’m a businesswoman and I need to make money. I am my business. I am nervous about live-streaming my birth but at the end of the day it’s a lot of money to refuse." What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

