Rare Red Coral Kukri Snake Spotted Slithering on Railway Tracks Near Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in UP, Pic Shared on Twitter as a Warning to People Attending 'Nature's Call' in Open!

Rare Red Coral Kukri Snake (Photo Credits: @WildLense_India/ Twitter)

The rare Indian snake species, red coral kukri was sighted slithering at the railway tracks near Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Uttar Pradesh. The snake whose zoological name ‘oligodon Kheriensis’ finds its roots in its Kheri-specific location is a nocturnal non-venomous reptile feeding on insects and worms. The reptile was previously spotted in 2019 in DTR, making the headlines for being sighted after almost 82 years. The Twitter account of Wildlife Conservation with Tourism shared a picture of the bright orange coloured reptile slithering at the railroad rocks of the tracks. The pic has been uploaded as a warning to people attending ‘nature’s call’ out in open, as it is unhygienic and now dangerous too. Porcupine Vs Snake Battle Video From The Wild Goes Viral! Watch This Large Rodent Use Its Sharp Quills to Keep The Predator At Bay.

“Using Railway Tracks for morning "Nature Calls" is neither Safe, nor hygienic. Red coral kukri snake, DTR,” reads the tweet. The tweet is accompanied with a picture of the snake, sliding along the tiny railroad rocks at the tracks near DTR.

The snake’s sighting is very rare. In 2019, the coral red kukri snake made the headlines after it was spotted nearly 82 years later in the area near DTR in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri. At the time, a team was patrolling in south Sonaripur range forests when about a one-metre long snake clinging to the railway track near Sonaripur Railway Station was sighted. The bright orange colour reptile attracted the team, who took a photograph and studied to discover that the reptile was red coral kukri snake. From Snake Inside ATM to Viper Hiding in Sand, These Videos of Crawling Reptiles Will Scare The Daylights Out of You.

The red coral kukri snake was first spotted in Dudhwa in 1936. The reptile is bright orange to coral red in colour and is considered dangerous. Although little is known of the ecology of the coral kukri snake, it is believed to be nocturnal and living underground most of the time. It usually preys on earthworms and larvae.