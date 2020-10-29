Queensland in Australia is known for reports of finding huge snakes, sometimes in the most unthinkable places. And no surprise that we have another bizarre snake sighting from here, but this time the python was in cow's mouth! A driver passing by near the deserted Sandover Highway about 300 kilometres from Lake Nash Station in the Northern Territory snapped pictures of a cow appearing to swallow a large python snake! Pics of the snake-eating cow have been shared online and it is sure surprising. From toilet tanks to children's bedroom, dangerous snake reports have come in from Queensland.

As per reports in ABC, Andrew Gertz was the one to snap these pictures. He was quoted to the report, "When I got closer I could see it was a sand python hanging out of its mouth. It's kind of sucked its head off back to the bone." He added that he has seen cows with bones and hides and thought it would be a bone. So he stopped to take these pictures. He speculated that the cow might have stepped on the python and disturbed it, adding that the snake might have latched on to the cow's tongue. Soon, pics of the cow eating a snake were shared online. Can You Spot the Snake? Queensland Family Wakes Up to a Python Relaxing on Their Sun Lounge (Watch Viral Video).

Check It Here:

The same pics have been shared on Twitter as well. People were of course surprised with this cow's choice of diet. Mr Gertz also added in the report that the cow was unfazed by this unusual meal and dropped the snake later and walked away. This reminds of another incident from Buldhana, Maharashtra when a cow was captured on a video eating a chicken! Cows are typically herbivores but they are capable of eating meat if given a chance. In the Western Queensland red dust region, cows are known to scavenge on dead meat but seeing a bovine eating a snake is sure a rare sight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2020 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).