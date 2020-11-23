Mumbai, November 23: Relu Vasave, a 27-year-old Anganwadi worker from Nashik's Nandurbar region, rows 18 km daily to look after tribal babies and pregnant women. The Anganwadi worker looks after children under 6 years of age and expecting mothers in the interior villages in Nandurbar region. The anganwadi worker was quoted in reports saying that rowing daily is tough but she feels that it is important that babies and expecting mothers of the remote village get nutritious food and they stay healthy.

Vasave works in the Anganwadi situated in the remote tribal village of Chimalkhadi in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra. She says that the 27-year-old who makes 18km roundtrip by boat, everyday, makes sure that a group of tribals in the village get their food and medical supplies on a daily basis. Reports inform that the she rows up the Narmada river every day to help the malnourished children pregnant women of the region. Diwali Allowance of Rs 2,000 to Maharashtra Anganwadi Workers.

Watch Video: Relu Vasave Rows 18km To Look After Tribal Kids & Pregnant Women

The anganwadi worker started visiting the tribal of the village after they stopped coming to the anganwadi due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She has been visiting the tribals for five days a week since April 2020. Her work is located in the remote village of Chimalkhadi in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra.

