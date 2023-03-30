Mumbai, March 30: A sex toy manufacturer was charged Rs 24 crore for allegedly spying on their customers by tracking their sexual activities. The company was found guilty of tracking the customers without their knowledge. The makers of the We-Vibe, a line of vibrators that can be paired with an app for remote-controlled use, reached a $3.75 million class action settlement with users in 2017 following allegations that the company was collecting data on when and how the sex toy was used.

The sex toy was named “We-Vibe 4” and sold for £90. “Touch the screen to control the vibrations and build intensity. Tease and please with the custom vibes you create,” the company described the toy. However, it was found that the app that controlled the toy was not very secure and allowed anyone within Bluetooth ranges to seize control of the device. Ancient Sex Toy aka ‘First Roman Dildo’ FOUND! UK Archaeologists Stunned After the Discovery of 2,000-Year-Old Wooden Phallus! Everything You Need To Know.

Moreover, the app data was sent to Standard Innovation, the Canadian manufacturer of the We-Vibe, letting the company know about the temperature of the device and the vibration intensity. When these two were combined, they could reveal intimate information about the user’s sexual habits. Roman Dildo Found: UK Archaeologists Discover 2,000-Year-Old ‘First Roman Dildo’ in Northumberland (See Pic).

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Illinois in September 2017. It alleged that the app was designed to collect information about how often, and with what settings, the vibrator was used without customers' knowledge. Found guilty, the company was forced to pay out its customers.

