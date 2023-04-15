Sex in movies has always been one of the most discussed aspects of romance reflected in the world of cinema. Sometimes movies like 365 Days that are filled with hardcore XXX scenes end up impressing the audience, but sometimes all you need is an intense look in the eyes by SRK that is enough to turn you on. The world of cinema has changed way too much in all these years. We've gone a long way from the days when there was no music and black-and-white pictures. Now, a trending Twitter thread requests cinema buffs to share their favourite "sexiest non-sex scene." It seems like every movie enthusiast has already made a list! ‘Days without Sex’ Meme Trend Is Taking Over the Internet and It Will Make You ROFL So Hard.

The idea of romance and sex sequences has evolved from two flowers brushing against each other and two people actually having full naked sex. Cinema had advanced far too much since the days of silent movies, when a simple change in eye contact suggested romance, to moments that are bolder and bolder now. There is no requirement that a normal sex scene must "bare all."

As Twitter users make a list of their favourite "sexiest non-sex scenes," many Bollywood movie sequences are included in the list as well. The list includes everything, from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Also highlighted on Twitter was a scene from the Bollywood film Raazi. Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt are the film's stars. The user submitted a scene from the film Raazi and asked, "How come no one has mentioned this scene from Raazi yet?"

how come no one has mentioned this scene from raazi yet? pic.twitter.com/ZpCRRqD5wy https://t.co/qgjTksws8S — ًhay (@shiqayat) April 10, 2023

SRKKK

Shah Rukh Khan has so many that it’s impossible to choose just one… The King of Romance for an obvious reason ✨❤️❤️ https://t.co/WNEMkQyrUF pic.twitter.com/TwhI4xZpQY — MinnaL 🇫🇮 (@LauriMinna) April 10, 2023

Wow

Main hoon na...

Absolutely

Posting a scene from ‘The Vampire Diaries’ a fan wrote, “the sexual tension in this scene was definitely tensioning. people died, lives were changed, people went feral, screaming, crying, clawing at the walls. delena you will always be loved and famous, a #real it ship for real people !" The scene features Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).