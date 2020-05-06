Sigmund Freud Quotes With HD Images: Thoughtful Sayings About Love, Dreams, Life and Religion by Austrian Neurologist to Celebrate His 164th Birth Anniversary

Sigmund Freud Quote (File Image)

Sigmund Freud is an important name in the field of Psychology with the Austrian neurologist considered the founding father of psychoanalysis. Psychoanalysis is the treatment of the mental condition in a patient through dialogues. Having graduated with a medical degree in 1881, Freud worked as a doctor at the Vienna General Hospital. In addition to Sigmund Freud being a great intellectual, he is also a survivor of Jewish holocaust by the German Army. With so much wisdom and experience in his lifetime, it is natural his writings have been adored for generations. On this great neurologists’ birth anniversary, we look at some of his famous quotes.

During one of his visits to Paris in 1885, Sigmund Freud came across the Hypnosis technique to treat hysteria used by French neurologist Jean Charcot. He tried the technique on his return to Vienna but found it as a short-term measure. He then collaborated with Josef Breuer to come up with their own method of treating hysteria. It involved helping the patient recall past experiences which may have been traumatic and thus confronting it.

Some of Sigmund Freud’s greatest works include The Interpretation of Dreams, The Psychopathy of Everyday Life and Three Essays on the Theory of Sexuality. He presented the concept of unconsciousness, stating there are several thoughts that remain elusive of the consciousness but reappear from time to time. He also researched extensively on dreams, sexuality, personality development and religion. Majority of his work received tepid response early on, but with time the world realised the genius of Sigmund Freud. On that note, here is a look at most memorable quotes by Sigmund Freud on life, love and more.

We Are Never So Defensless Against Suffering As When We Love.

The Voice of the Intellect Is a Soft One, but It Does Not Rest Until It Has Gained a Hearing.

Men Are More Moral Than They Think and Far More Immoral Than They Can Imagine.

Where Id Was, There Ego Shall Be.

The Goal of All Life Is Death.

Love and Work Are the Cornerstones of Our Humanness.

From Error to Error One Discovers the Entire Truth.

Being Entirely Honest With Oneself Is a Good Exercise.

One Day, in Retrospect, the Years of Struggle Will Strike You As the Most Beautiful.

The Ego Is Not Master in Its Own House.

Dreams Are Often Most Profound When They Seem the Most Crazy.

Love and Work… Work and Love, That's All There Is.

If Youth Knew; if Age Could.

There are few individuals who leave an impact in a particular field as Sigmund Freud managed in neurology. He lived by his principles despite lacking support. His accomplishments have made sure he remains immortal.