Social Distancing Via Drive-Thru: From Portland Strip Clubs to Texas Zoo, Businesses Are Opening While Keeping Physical Distancing Norms in Mind (Pics & Videos)

Coronavirus lockdown has confined people to their homes since at least two months. As the restrictions have been relaxed in some parts of the country, people are adopting innovative ways to run their businesses. Drive-thru has emerged as the new saviour as it comes along with social-distancing norms. Some animal parks have opened trying to get back their businesses only allowing drive-thru. Similarly, farms are also opened to visitors who can come in their own cars with friends and family and drive inside the gates. Even a strip club teamed up with a diner to provide take-out meals. As drive-thrus are becoming popular across the world, we bring to you places that are offering drive-thru to their customers. Maintaining Social Distancing after Lockdown: How to Politely Tell People to Keep Their Distance from You in Public?

This lockdown has changed the way we live our normal lives. From out food habits to social life, everything has changed completely. To maintain social distancing, many opted drive-thru for condolence meetings. Seems food outlets which used to provide Drive-Thru options has been a pioneer in the recent developments. Check out some of the places are offering drive-thru to keep the business going. Funeral Service During Coronavirus Lockdown: From Car Rally Condolence Meet to Rolling Pulpits, Families Follow Social Distancing Guidelines During Pandemic (Watch Videos)

Strip Clubs

Strip clubs in the United States had closed due to COVID-19 but some have opened up offering drive-thru options for customers. The Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland, Oregon converted its food takeout service into a drive-thru strip club so that visitors can watch the show while eating inside their car, according to The Oregonian. Once they pay for the service 'Food 2 Go-Go', the customer can watch the performers dancing as they wait for their order. The food is brought out by one of the dancers wearing a face mask and hand gloves. On the club's website, they post a schedule with information on which dancer will be performing when.

Drive-Thru Brewers Market

Customers lined up for the inaugural Drive-Thru Brewers Market at Old Town Brewing in northeast Portland to buy their favourite beverage. The marketplace is open every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm from now through the summer. Orders are placed online at the new brewer's marketplace website in advance. You can also do it while you sitting inside your vehicle. You are given a number when you enter the lot using which you can claim your purchases at the end of the drive-thru. The beer is loaded up into your car or bike basket. There is no beer sampling or tasting, you simply have to drive, pick up your bottles and leave.

Farm Drive-Thru

Green Meadows Petting Farm located in Waterford, the United States is letting people watch their animals from their vehicles. People drove in to see their ducks, chickens, peacocks, geese, turkeys, llamas, goats, sheep, zebus, donkeys and alpacas. Children were seen peering out of the windows to see animals at the farm basking in the morning sun.

Texas Zoo

After their first drive-thru experiment succeeded, San Antonio Zoo has announced a second tour. Drive-Thru Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets cost $60 for non-members and $32 for annual pass holders and members. While it is a temporary arrangement, residents are quite elated about the decision. According to the zoo's website, visitors will be allowed inside the zoo only for a limited time, They can see a wide range of animals, including lions, tigers, and bears while sitting inside their vehicles. They can also listen to an audio-guided tour and could also buy food and drinks throughout the park. All visitors are expected to wear face masks while entering the zoo.

Adventure Theme Parks

Six Flag’s Great Adventure theme park in Jackson, New Jersey is planning to reopen its safari for a drive-thru experience. The theme park used to offer a self-drive-thru experience from 1974 through 2012, but had begun track tours in 2013. Now with social distancing being the need of the hour, people are adopting more such measures. Tickets to the park will be soon made available online and visitors will have to show it before entering the park. Sales will not be available at the gate.

Students are also opting Drive-Thru for their graduation ceremony. A Kentucky honours class of 2020 did a non-traditional drive-through. With social distancing being important to curb the spread of the virus, Drive-Thru needs to be followed for time being.