South African conservationist West Mathewson who hand-reared two white lionesses was mauled to death by the same magnificent animals. The 69-year-old went walking with them when one of them got aggressive and attacked him without warning. West's wife tried to distract the animals but it was too late. The incident took place on August 26, Wednesday at the family's Lion Tree Top Lodge property. Mathewson's affection for his lion pair was recorded on a video when he spoke how he loved going on walks with them regularly. Unfortunately, the same routine turned against him. Pet Lion Kills Czech Man, Police Shoot Wild Cats in Victim's Garden To Reach His Body.

The family is dealing with the loss but is at least comforted that he died while living his dream. As per The Guardian, Mathweson had saved these two lionesses from "canned hunting". He raised them from cubs into the magnificent growth today. The lions had killed a man in the neighbouring property before but it is unclear how they attacked Mathewson. The family believes it could be a result of "rough play." Mathewson loved these two lionesses named Tana and Demi and we found two videos, one in which he talks about how much he loves going on walks with them. He mentioned how he liked walking in the bushes with them without being controlled. South Africa: 21-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death at Safari Park by Pack of Lions.

Check Video of Mathewson Talking About His Love For Their Walks:

Here's Another Short Clip Of Their Walks:

Both the lionesses were also said to be very fond of Uncle West, so it is not known what exactly sent them into such aggression. The lionesses were tranquillised following the attack and have been taken to an endangered species centre. The family also informed that they will be left into the wild at a later stage.

