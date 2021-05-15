Stephen Bear, reality TV star and popular host has been accused of obscene behaviour, Essex Police has confirmed. The 31-year-old has been charged with leaking private, sexual photographs and films and also voyeurism. Stephen's intention was to cause distress and harassment to the victims without violence. Georgia Harrison Secret Sex Video Leak on XXX Site OnlyFans Row: Love Island Star Begs Fans for 'Evidence Against Stephen Bear' While He Issues an Official Statement, Everything You Want to Know.

As per a report in BBC, Essex Police has given a statement which reads, "A man has been charged in connection with an investigation into the disclosure of intimate photographs without consent. Stephen Bear, 31, of Bryony Close, Loughton was arrested in January. He has now been charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence."

Stephen is still due to arrive at Colchester Magistrates' Court on July 2. This is not the first time he has found himself accused of lewd behavior. Earlier, he was arrested in January 2021, following an investigation about alleged disclosure of sexual photographs without consent. Stephen is known for co-presenting Just Tattoo Of Us with Charlotte Crosby on MTV in 2017. He has also won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.