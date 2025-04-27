The deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali national. The attack not only left several people injured but also became a nightmare for several tourists who were caught in the middle of a terrorist attack. One such tourist was Prasanna Kumar Bhat, a software engineer from Karnataka. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bhat, a resident of Mysuru, revealed how he and his family escaped the terrorist attack. In his post, Prasanna Kumar Bhat said that they were in the middle of the Pahalgam terror attack while enjoying a family trip in Jammu and Kashmir. The techie also claimed that his brother, an officer with the Indian Army, saved at least 35 to 40 lives by guiding people to safety. "My brother knew immediately that this was a terrorist attack. Then the hellfire broke, the gunshots came in bursts and chaos ensued. There was cacophony of the crowd screaming out loud and running for life," his post read. Bhat also recalled the nightmare they endured and said that the gunshots still echo in their ears. "It's painful to see this happening in our country," he added. The Mysuru resident also shared pictures in which he is seen alongside a woman taking cover in behind a tree. Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Takes Over Investigation Into Recent Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir That Killed 26 People.

Karnataka Techie Recalls Terrorist Attack in Pahalgam

Barely a few mins later we heard the first 2 gun shots loudly around 02:25 pm. It was followed by a pin drop silence for a min and everyone was just comprehending what had happened and the kids playing all around were still enjoying the best picnic of their life. I'm sure… — Prasanna Kumar Bhat (@prasannabhat38) April 25, 2025

His Post Has Goes Viral On Social Media

It was terrifying knowing no place is safe right now and anything could happen in the next moment. Just imagine the situation of having kids and elderly people with you and even worse scattered in the crowd and you don't know their location and whether they are safe or not.… pic.twitter.com/NFxEHtShv0 — Prasanna Kumar Bhat (@prasannabhat38) April 25, 2025

Bhat Says Gun Shots Still Echoes in Their Ears

It's beyond words and expressions to describe the horrific act and the monsters who took the life of those innocent people in front of their loved ones. The gun shots still echoes in our ears and the terror still makes my gut wrench. This will leave a permanent scar, a memory… — Prasanna Kumar Bhat (@prasannabhat38) April 25, 2025

Me and My Family Are Safely Back Home in Mysuru

Me and my family are safely back home in Mysuru. Thank you for all the wishes. — Prasanna Kumar Bhat (@prasannabhat38) April 25, 2025

