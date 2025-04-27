The deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali national. The attack not only left several people injured but also became a nightmare for several tourists who were caught in the middle of a terrorist attack. One such tourist was Prasanna Kumar Bhat, a software engineer from Karnataka. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bhat, a resident of Mysuru, revealed how he and his family escaped the terrorist attack. In his post, Prasanna Kumar Bhat said that they were in the middle of the Pahalgam terror attack while enjoying a family trip in Jammu and Kashmir. The techie also claimed that his brother, an officer with the Indian Army, saved at least 35 to 40 lives by guiding people to safety. "My brother knew immediately that this was a terrorist attack. Then the hellfire broke, the gunshots came in bursts and chaos ensued. There was cacophony of the crowd screaming out loud and running for life," his post read. Bhat also recalled the nightmare they endured and said that the gunshots still echo in their ears. "It's painful to see this happening in our country," he added. The Mysuru resident also shared pictures in which he is seen alongside a woman taking cover in behind a tree. Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA Takes Over Investigation Into Recent Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir That Killed 26 People.

