Teddy Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter! Singles Celebrate ‘Another Monday’ Taking a Dig on Valentine Week

Valentine Week has begun and can it ever be completed without any hilarious memes? NO! Singles rejoice as their wit comes in play during the season of ‘love.’ Each day is dedicated to a wholesome of jokes taking over the social media sites. We are on the fourth day of Valentine Week 2020, it is Teddy Bear Day today (February 10). For love birds, it is Teddy Day 2020, but for singles, it is just ‘another Monday.’ As if dealing with Monday blues were not enough that now we have to see extra romance in every corner! Taking a dig on the over-hyped Valentine Week, Teddy Day 2020 funny memes and jokes have taken over Twitter, and they are hilarious AF! While lovers are engaged in the mushiness, singles beat the cringe with too many relatable memes. Teddy Day Funny Memes and Jokes: Valentine Week 2020 Celebrations Get Mocked and Singles’ Would Totally Relate.

Every year whenever Valentine Day gets near, social media is full of funny memes. It is a divisive occasion with both loving and hating the annual romance fest at the same time. For singles, Valentine Week is a rubbish time. Everything is super expensive! Soft toys too! Prices of teddy bears are seemingly high! Aren’t we suppose to get some discounts instead? Anyway, with the highly anticipated day comes in many relatable tweets and jokes, taking a jibe on the love birds and the celebration as a whole. Besides, it’s Monday! Here are some light-hearted and hilarious memes that are absolutely relatable for all the singles this Teddy Bear Day 2020. Valentine's Day Funny Memes and Jokes: From Bajrang Dal to Oyo Rooms for February 14 Memes, Check out Hilarious Posts, Especially If You Are Single.

Girls reaction on #Teddyday..🐻#valentinesweek Delhi Girl - aww, thats so sweet. Punjab - kinna sona Teddy aan. Mumbai - love you so much Bae Bangalore - wow, thanks for the Teddy darling. Haryana - eee chhore!! re yo kya de diya manne bhalu sa. — 🔥 ∱∪ℕκγβαβα 🔥 (@nillkool9) February 10, 2020

Day 4 - This Teddy Day 🧸 should be remember for the relationship & Bond between Me. Bean & his beloved Teddy 🧸#Teddyday 🧸 pic.twitter.com/nA2WQsvUpF — Rit'z-De-Pantrø (@RPantr) February 9, 2020

You want Teddy bear 🧸 And I want Thandi beer 🍻 We are not same Didi 😂#Teddyday 🧸 — Rit'z-De-Pantrø (@RPantr) February 10, 2020

When I buy teddy on a#Teddyday Friend:- are tu toh single h na kiske liye teddy....? Le me :- pic.twitter.com/30DTI4OkFk — Sachin jaykar 🇮🇳 (@SachinJaykar45) February 9, 2020

me on Valentine's day pic.twitter.com/3FGEskm0uy — فاضلي إكتئباية وحدة وافتح مكئبة (@wownotwow2) February 9, 2020

It is only the fourth day of Valentine Week, celebrating Teddy Day 2020. Next up, is Promise Day, to be marked tomorrow, February 11. We cannot wait to see more funny memes taking over social media before the day arrives, Valentine’s Day!