Good morning! It's a Thursday morning and people have taken to Twitter sending each other good morning wishes and spread positivity. Thoughts using hashtags #ThursdayMotivation and #ThursdayThoughts are up on Twitter. With flower photos or famous quotes, people start the day on a pleasant note. As the day progresses, we will keep you updated with funny memes, trending topics, viral videos, latest tweets and Facebook posts. Stay tuned to this live blog.

July 2 marks the celebration of World UFO Day, so all the people who love exploring into the extra-terrestrial space, there could be some things of interest tomorrow. UFO facts, videos, sightings pictures could be shared online. It is also World Sports Journalist Day, appreciating all reporters who cover the sports beat. Other significant birthdays today include Margot Robbie, Lindsay Lohan, Shirley Setia, Hasan Ali. Any other related day trends we will let you know in this section.

In this section, we shall ensure you know about everything trending on the internet but the funny ones. We will try and cover the viral trends, hashtags, posts, memes and videos that are going viral today. It is important to spread smiles as we already face this grim situation of a pandemic. Hope you have a Happy Thursday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).