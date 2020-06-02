The year 2020 came in with one blow after the other and we're braving each one of them. Currently, we are amid the coronavirus pandemic and the only way to connect to people is via social media. We may have never thought that we will be needing social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to connect with each other because of a contagious disease that is continuously taking lives, but here we are. However, let's look at the brighter side of it and how we can use these mediums to bring in a smile on each other's face in this testing time. Here's another Tuesday and we are back with this viral live blog to keep to updated with the happenings around the world. Netizens wake up to Twitter and other social media platforms flooded with hashtags like #TuesdayFeelings, #TuesdayTea, #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation.

Funny memes and jokes are doing rounds on social media and today we see an abundance in Hardik Pandya memes and unlock down memes and jokes. Some of the positive good morning posts and quotes are here for us to motivate each other to be better determined today. Just like any other morning, social media lit and is making a great source of positivity. However, on a serious note, posts about George Floyd's death under #BlackLiveMatter are rampant on Twitter as well.

Coming to the Indian festivals, it is Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 so some wishes and greetings are doing the rounds on social media. Apart from that, it is Telangana Formation Day so people are sharing relevant posts on this day. Celeb birthdays has its fair share of prevalence. Fans are wishing Nitish Bharadwaj, Mani Ratnam, Ilaiyaraaja, Sonakshi Sinha, Wentworth Miller and Zachary Quinto on their birthdays today.

On this day we assure you to update you with everything that grabs social media attention throughout the day. This viral live blog will have you updated with all the viral stories, funny memes, popular tweets, latest GIFs and everything trending from around the world.