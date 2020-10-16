Happy Friday! Here's the last working day of the week and social media users can't contain their happiness. People have taken to social media platforms with their Friday plans. While we may be amid the coronavirus pandemic and must not leave homes unless urgent, wear your facemasks and follow good sanitation practices, there is no need to have your spirits low. We will have you covered with all that is going on in the internet world.

Meanwhile, some are posting Good Morning wishes, inspirational quotes and motivational thoughts with the hashtags #FridayFeeling and #FridayMotivation on Twitter. Netizens are also sharing hilarious GIFs, funny memes, latest tweets and Facebook posts, viral videos, and trending topics from around the world. Stay tuned to the live blog to know about all trending stories across the countries.

Social media trends also depend on the events of the day. It is National Boss Day, World Food Day, World Anaesthesia Day and Aadhik Mass Samapti 2020 today. People are sharing posts related to these festivals and events.

It is also World Spine Day, World Restart a Heart Day and International Pronouns Day today as well. Celebs birthdays are also a big deal on social media. It is Hema Malini, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rajeev Khandelwal, Naomi Osaka, Shardul Thakur and Jacques Kallis' birthday. Fans have flooded social media with best wishes.

Let's reach out to those in need and give people hope and courage for a better future amid testing times like this. Let's break the chain of the virus while we wish you a Happy Friday and a great weekend ahead!