To start the Sunday Morning, people on Twitter are sharing beautiful quotes and messages. #SundayThoughts and #SundayMotivation can be seen trending on Twitter with inspirational Good Mornig greetings.Check Tweets: Better late than never...🌞#SundayThoughts pic.twitter.com/Tck5gsQERf— Tarana Khan (@TaranaK17166692) April 25, 2020 In this picture, we can see that everything can be together without harming each other.

In fact, a peaceful coexistence with each other.#SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/oQKFklTNtf— Elizabet (@Elizabe67436885) April 25, 2020

It's finally Sunday, the most loved day of the week which brings in a special joy. From waking up from late to having brunches, the day has its own essence and flavour. Meanwhile, social media users have taken to Twitter with their inspirational thought and motivational quotes with the hashtags #SundayMotivation and #SundayMorning. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with viral stories from around the world. From viral videos, funny memes, latest tweets to Facebook greetings we ensure that you will not miss out on any trend that the internet is following.

April 26 marks various festivals and events around the world. In India, the day marks Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious Hindu festival which has various traditions and customs attached to it. People buy gold on this day and also start new ventures. April 26 also marks International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day on which the nuclear disaster occurred. The day remembers those who died on this day and also a lesson to the world to not repeat the mistakes. The day also marks the birthdays of popular personalities like Jet Li, Kevin James, Tom Welling, Jordana Brewster and Stana Katic among others.

As it is quarantine time, we urge you to join hands in the world's fight against coronavirus. Stay inside homes as much as possible and encourage others to do the same. Let's be in this crisis situation together help each other by doing our bit. We wish you all a Happy Sunday and hope you have quality time with your families.