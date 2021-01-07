Good morning people! It's a beautiful Thursday and people have taken to social media platforms writing their thoughts and ideas. Many are also sharing their inspirational quotes and motivational messages. People are sharing the latest tweets, Facebook posts, Instagram Stories, funny memes, hilarious GIFs and viral videos on the internet. People are also sharing their thoughts using the hashtags #ThursdayMotivation and #ThursdayThoughts. And as the day progresses, we bring to you latest trending stories from across countries. Meanwhile, January 7 marks various festivals and events in different places. Read below to find out what all the celebrations, festivals and observances which are held on this day in different regions of the country.

It marks National Bobblehead Day in the United States. It is observed in as a day of celebration for all spring-connected head bobbing figurines. Bobbleheads have been entertaining and loved by fans and collectors. They are available in a variety of shapes and sizes. Distaff Day is also observed on January 7. Also known as Rock Day it marks when spinners go back to work after Christmas and New Year holidays. It also marks the birthday of racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

